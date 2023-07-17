Harold Leon “Swede” Graff, age 87 of Aurora, CO, died in Aurora. He was born on November 20, 1935 to Harold Fredrick and Genevieve Ann Graff in York, NE. On August 25, 1957, he was united in marriage to Shirley Freeman in York.

Swede graduated from York High School in 1954 where he participated in both football and track. He then attended Doane College where he continued his athletic endeavors and graduated in 1958.

He started his teaching career in Wood River Nebraska from 1958 to 1963. He and Shirley began their family there as well with the birth of Deon and Kyle. The family then moved west to Aurora, Colorado where Swede became a math teacher and coach at West Junior High. In 1965, he became a math teacher, head track and cross country coach at Aurora Central High School. During this time their third child Kurt was born. In 1973, Swede decided to move away from teaching and started his career in real estate with Thunderbird Realty.

He was a long-time member of the United Methodist Church in Aurora, Colorado. Harold proudly served his country in the United States Naval Reserve from August 1954-April 1962. He was a member of the Colorado High School Athletic Association, Aurora Board of Realtors, where he served as president in 1984, and the Aurora Kiwanis Club.

Harold is survived by his sisters Jalane Underwood York, NE and Althea Luethje (Richard)York, NE, daughter Deon Graff, Aurora, CO, son Kyle (Lynn), Buena Vista, CO, grandson Caleb (Jill), Alexandria, VA, great-granddaughters Lydia and Clare, grandson Joshua, Huntsville, AL, great-grandson Teddy, grandson Jordan, Erie, CO, son Kurt (Dawn), Aurora, CO, grandson Joseph (Amanda), Denver CO, and granddaughter Lauren Graff, Columbus, OH. Many nieces, nephews and their families, which have scattered across the country.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Genevieve, wife Shirley, sister Lavonna Philson (Maurice) NewPort News, VA, and brother-in-law Arley Underwood York, Ne.

Memorial services are scheduled for 10:00 am, Friday, July 28, 2023 at Metz Chapel, York, NE. Inurnment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in York. Harold has been cremated so there will not be any viewing or visitation. Memorials may be directed to Denver Hospice at www.thedenverhospice.org. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling the arrangements.