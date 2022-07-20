Hanson named Willow Brook Assisted Living Administrator

YORK -- York General CEO Jim Ulrich released a statement welcoming Treva Hanson back to York General in a full-time position as the new administrator at Willow Brook Assisted Living (York, Nebraska). Hanson was previously the Director of Nursing Services at York General Hearthstone.

Ulrich stated “With Treva’s return, Willow Brook gains a leader with deep elder care experience who has been integral within our organization. Treva is a proven leader who is passionate about quality of life and quality of care for our York area seniors. She worked tirelessly for the last 15 years at Hearthstone serving her staff and residents. I am pleased that our community will continue to benefit from Treva’s professionalism and leadership.”

Jay Colburn, VP of Long Term Care Services, agreed. “When Treva stepped down as Director of Nursing Services, she continued working at Hearthstone as a Nurse Consultant on a part-time basis. We are blessed that Treva is rejoining our key leader team in a full-time capacity and serving our elders at Willow Brook Assisted Living. She is absolutely who I would want to direct the care or career of my family member.”

“I appreciate Jim and Jay’s confidence in me,” concluded Hanson, “and I look forward to leading the team at Willow Brook. I am honored to build upon all the great things that have been accomplished in the past and am excited for what the future will bring to our elder care community.”

Willow Brook Assisted Living is a 40-room Assisted Living residence, and is part of the York General organization. The facility was established for persons needing various levels of daily assistance. Designed for independence and socialization, it is an attractive choice for persons needing or wanting to change their living arrangements. For further information or to arrange a tour, call 402-362-4886.

York General (York, Nebraska) is a community, not-for-profit, multi-facility organization. For over 100 years York General has provided quality patient/resident care, a broad range of services and a strong commitment to York and the surrounding communities through the dedicated efforts of caregivers and support staff. Our vision: To be our region’s trusted choice for the improvement of health and delivery of quality care throughout life.