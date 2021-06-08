Hansen graduates from Morningside

SIOUX CITY, IOWA - 183 undergraduate students graduated from Morningside in the spring of 2021. The undergraduate Class of 2021 marks the final class graduating from Morningside College before the institution officially became Morningside University on June 1.
Morningside awards general honors based on undergraduate work completed at the college and according to the grade point averages (GPAs).
Tayte B. Hansen of York graduated with a Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude.
