Handgun, meth found during traffic stop

YORK – A loaded handgun and methamphetamine were found in the possession of a Kansas man who was stopped for a traffic violation on the York bypass.

Ray Green Jr., 43, has been formally charged with delivery of an exceptionally hazardous material, a Class 2 felony; possession of a firearm while committing a felony, a Class 2 felony; and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, both Class 4 felonies.

In the affidavit filed by a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department, he was on regular duty in the early morning hours when he wsaw a northbound vehicle on Highway 81 near Nobes Road on which the wording on the license plates could not be read.

A traffic stop was conducted and the deputy said he spoke with Green, who was the driver of the vehicle.

“In speaking with the occupants of the vehicle, I could smell the overwhelming odor of burned marijuana coming from inside the vehicle,” the deputy says in the affidavit. “I asked Ray if there were any guns or knives on his person or in the vehicle to which he denied.”

At that point another deputy from the sheriff’s department arrived and while he was speaking with Green, Green allegedly told him that he had a firearm on his person.