Hampton's unique learning experience teaches kids about food, ag

Miller said there are several federal guidelines to make sure the food they are served is healthy. Everything has to be inspected carefully.

“The kids are excited about it,” Miller said. “It’s a small-scale operation, so it’s not hours and hours of work. We’re one of the only schools to do something like this. The elementary kids can go see the animals on a daily basis if they need a break. It’s nice to basically have a petting zoo on campus.”

Miller said the school recently received a grant to double the space for their pens. Another item that will be added is a scale to help make sure the cattle are between 1,300 and 1,400 pounds, which is the weight requirement for the cafeteria.

The students were able to welcome a new baby calf on the first day of school. They will also have some steers ready for harvest in November.

“Our short-term goal is to get our expansion complete,” Miller said. “Our next goal will be at the point where we can market beef to the local stakeholders.”

Miller said his class is open to any students from ninth to 12th grade. The current class has a mix of grades.