Hampton's unique learning experience teaches kids about food, ag

HAMPTON -- Very few schools in Nebraska have an agriculture class where students raise beef that goes back to their tables in the lunch room. However, Hampton gives students a unique opportunity to learn.
Joel Miller grew up on a family farm between Aurora and Hampton. After graduating with an agriculture degree from Northwest Missouri State University, Miller began teaching. He is now the agriculture/FFA teacher for Hampton Public Schools.
“Going through middle school, I wanted to be a veterinarian,” Miller said. “In my junior or senior year of high school, my teacher shared information about being an agriculture teacher. It kind of changed my direction.”
The agriculture program started at Hampton in 2019. The FFA chapter purchased the original animals. The school started with one cow. They also had a few chickens which weren’t part of the classes. The current pens weren’t created until 2020.
Since then, volunteers have helped donate time, materials and other items for the program’s continued success.
This year, four students are signed up for the animal management class. The past principal held a survey for students in which the student population said they wanted more agriculture classes.
“Once we got the pens established, it got easier,” Miller said. “The students do most of the operational tasks. I do the other things, like help make sure the hay is there.”
Miller said there are several federal guidelines to make sure the food they are served is healthy. Everything has to be inspected carefully.
“The kids are excited about it,” Miller said. “It’s a small-scale operation, so it’s not hours and hours of work. We’re one of the only schools to do something like this. The elementary kids can go see the animals on a daily basis if they need a break. It’s nice to basically have a petting zoo on campus.”
Miller said the school recently received a grant to double the space for their pens. Another item that will be added is a scale to help make sure the cattle are between 1,300 and 1,400 pounds, which is the weight requirement for the cafeteria.
The students were able to welcome a new baby calf on the first day of school. They will also have some steers ready for harvest in November.
“Our short-term goal is to get our expansion complete,” Miller said. “Our next goal will be at the point where we can market beef to the local stakeholders.”
Miller said his class is open to any students from ninth to 12th grade. The current class has a mix of grades.
“If I got to hand-pick the students, I would pick kids who don’t go home to feed cattle,” Miller said. “Most of the kids who live in town take the class. They get to view it right in front of them in a hands-on way.”
Miller said he is excited about being able to teach this class. He said Hampton is one of the pioneers for this program, and they are learning every day on how to improve their class.
“This is definitely a long-term goal,” Miller said. “We couldn’t have done it by ourselves. We’ve had people with large equipment to help dig holes. The community of Hampton understands the potential of learning for the students. They know that sometime they will retire, and they need people to replace them down the road.”