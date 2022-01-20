Hampton's Ray Beck to be honored by York/Hamilton Cattlemen's Association

In 1992 he started his career with Art Dose and Son, feeding cattle and farming. He remains there today.

Understanding that this life comes with hard work, Ray had little to complain about. Cattle and agriculture are his passion.

“That’s what I always wanted to do was to be around livestock and farming,” he said. “I just don’t know any different. I’ve enjoyed it, it’s been a lot of hard work, but there’s been a lot of fun times… a lot of great stuff.”

When asked why he’s decided to continue his career for as long as he has, Ray was quick to report that being around livestock was a very rewarding career.

“And if you enjoy it, you stick with it. I’ve always enjoyed it my whole life, always wanted to do it,” he said. “And I’ve always had some livestock of my own, until we moved into town here.”

At one point his family even had sheep.

“As our girls grew we tried calves for 4-H projects, but the girls thought the calves were too big,” he said. “A good friend, Steve Geis, talked the girls and I into trying sheep. I didn’t know much about caring and feeding sheep, but we learned.”