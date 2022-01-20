Hampton's Ray Beck to be honored by York/Hamilton Cattlemen's Association

Editor's note: Each year, the York/Hamilton County Cattlemen's Association honors two livestock producers, one from each county. The Aurora News-Register and the York News-Times each write features regarding the livestock producer in their coverage area.
HAMPTON -- Two things about Ray Beck are universally true -- he’s been working with cattle for his entire life and he is always wearing his cowboy hat.
One or both of these facts have resulted in his most recent accomplishment. The Hampton resident and member of the Hamilton-York County Cattlemen is being honored by the organization for his dedication to and passion for the industry.
“When I was real small we lived up on a farm near Wakefield,” Ray began, speaking to his start in the cattle world. “Dad worked for a feedlot and a farmer up there.”
Born in Plainview, Ray and his older brother helped their father feed, milk and care for cattle -- whatever they could do to help out.
“That’s where I learned to drive a John Deere B tractor,” he added with a laugh. “I had to stand up to steer it, but we just had to help.”
The tractor pulled a four-wheeled wagon which the boys loaded with ground ear corn and baled hay to feed calves out on pasture.
Now at 69-years-young, the veteran farmhand noted he went to a one-room country school to start his educational journey, before moving to Trumbull in 1961 and graduating there in 1971.
“(When) we moved to Trumbull… dad worked for Harmon Farms,” he said. “Harmon Farms raised hogs -- farrow to finish -- and had a feed lot and registered and commercial Angus herds. I started working after school and weekends at 13 years old.”
There were always hog floors to clean or square bales of hay to put up or take back out and feed cows, Ray added.
“After graduating from high school I worked full-time for Harmons and had a small farrow to finish hog herd of my own,” he added. “Dad and I worked together on raising, breaking and showing Harmon’s Angus show bulls.”
His job duties didn’t change much as he grew, Ray confirmed, but he moved from employer to employer. He even tried to buy some ground on his own, though it never really worked out.
“So I just continued being an employee and that’s what I am today,” Ray said with a smile. “It worked for me.”
Ray and his wife Cheri moved to Hampton in 1980, where he started working for Allen Klute, feeding cattle and farming with Al for 13 years.
In 1992 he started his career with Art Dose and Son, feeding cattle and farming. He remains there today.
Understanding that this life comes with hard work, Ray had little to complain about. Cattle and agriculture are his passion.
“That’s what I always wanted to do was to be around livestock and farming,” he said. “I just don’t know any different. I’ve enjoyed it, it’s been a lot of hard work, but there’s been a lot of fun times… a lot of great stuff.”
When asked why he’s decided to continue his career for as long as he has, Ray was quick to report that being around livestock was a very rewarding career.
“And if you enjoy it, you stick with it. I’ve always enjoyed it my whole life, always wanted to do it,” he said. “And I’ve always had some livestock of my own, until we moved into town here.”
At one point his family even had sheep.
“As our girls grew we tried calves for 4-H projects, but the girls thought the calves were too big,” he said. “A good friend, Steve Geis, talked the girls and I into trying sheep. I didn’t know much about caring and feeding sheep, but we learned.”
Though never participating in 4-H as a child because he was helping his dad out on the farm, Ray reported that he did serve as a 4-H leader for the Aurora Jr. Feeders in part of the 80s and early 90s. He was also on the then Hamilton County Feeders Association board.
But deep down, his heart has always belonged to cattle, he agreed.
“After the girls grew and got out of 4-H I sold the sheep and bought bred Angus heifers and calved them out and bought a bull to breed them back,” he added. “I kept the cows ‘til 1999 when we sold the acreage that we lived on north of town and moved into Hampton.”
Looking back at his life, one of the fondest memories proved to be working bulls with his dad.
“Yeah, probably back when we used to show bulls when I worked for Harmon,” Ray explained. “Dad and I would break the bulls… and take them to shows. Yeah probably showing the bulls and cattle and stuff, I always really enjoyed that.”
Dealing with cattle throughout his life in this way has taught him quite a bit, Ray concluded.
“I think you’ve got to be very attentive to what you’re doing and be appreciative of the livestock that you are around,” he said. “What you’re taking care of is feeding a lot of people and it’s your responsibility to raise them and bring them up right and not to abuse them and everything that goes along with humane treatment of livestock. You practice that and try to keep that instilled into your kids and everyone else.”
But all great passions are not without challenges.
“Any time you’re around livestock it’s 24/7,” Ray reflected. “Cheri and the girls probably missed out on a lot of stuff that I should have probably helped do but I was working instead because that’s what you have to do.”
All the ups and downs aside, he added, his one piece of advice to someone considering a life in the livestock industry was straight forward -- just try it.
“It’s a great life,” Ray said simply. “I mean, it’s gonna be hard work, but it is gonna be a great life and you will enjoy it. I know you will.”
Ray is looking to retire at the end of 2022, he announced, at the age of 70 years young. His life will still be filled with action, however, as it consists of three daughters, Tiffany (Travis) Taylor, Jennifer (Jeremy) Rine and Amanda (Zack) Gibb, 10 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and the most fierce of guard dogs.
Ever humble, Ray was quick to question if he really deserved his upcoming honor by the York-Hamilton County Cattlemen. A life taking care of cattle and other livestock was a no-brainer. It’s just what he did.
“That’s the way I feel sometimes, anyway. I don’t know if I really deserve it,” he said with a laugh. “But I do appreciate it very much.”