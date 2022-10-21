Hampton maintains healthy fleet, roster

HAMPTON – The Hampton Fire and Rescue team continues to appreciate its community support and continues to maintain a healthy rolling fleet as well as roster.

The rolling fleet includes two grass rigs, two pumper trucks, a 2,000-gallon tanker, a combination ambulance/rescue unit and an all-terrain forestry 6x6 rig.

The big all-terrain forestry rig joined the fleet two years ago. The combination tanker and pumper truck was obtained as surplus equipment from the United States Forestry Service. The beauty of this rig is that it can deliver its 1,200-gallon payload anywhere it needs to go.

It also saves the taxpayers a lot of money, going the U.S. Forest Service route for purchase – the low mileage vehicle came with a $5,000 price tag and will last for years. Equipment mounted on the rig, which the department was required to paint, belongs to the firemen and will remain their property in the event the vehicle is ever to be taken out of service and returned to the U.S. Forestry Services. The vehicle also comes with guarantees – even if the motor blew up, the USFS would take it back and give them another one with a new motor. So the department has greatly benefitted through this transaction.

Another benefit to the Hampton Department in recent years is a new, much safer compressor system. This keeps fire department members safe when filling their inventory of high pressure air packs. Having the new vault system, into which tanks are inserted and sealed while compressing that high volume of air inside is much safer than earlier practices.

The department continues to maintain its volunteer roster – which typically runs 20-25.