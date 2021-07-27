Hampton Lutheran ready for a productive session

HAMPTON -- Hampton Lutheran is hoping to welcome 12 students back to school for the 2021-2022 year on August 12.

Jean Carnoali is the principal and the head teacher for the school. Carnoali said the school board has decided to start the year with no mask requirements, but they will keep their protocol from last year ready in case they need it.

The school currently doesn’t have plans for social distancing since they have a small population, and they don’t have temperature checks. However, Carnoali said it would be something that wouldn’t be hard to implement if needed.

There are some things we learned last year that we will keep in place as far as hand washing,” Carnoali said.

The three staff members are the same as last year. They are already getting ready to welcome their students back.

• Carnoali will be teaching fourth through sixth grade.

• Ashley Stutzman will teach prekindergarten and kindergarten.

• Lisa Montoya will teach first, second, and third grade.