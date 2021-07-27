Hampton Lutheran ready for a productive session

HAMPTON -- Hampton Lutheran is hoping to welcome 12 students back to school for the 2021-2022 year on August 12.
Jean Carnoali is the principal and the head teacher for the school. Carnoali said the school board has decided to start the year with no mask requirements, but they will keep their protocol from last year ready in case they need it.
The school currently doesn’t have plans for social distancing since they have a small population, and they don’t have temperature checks. However, Carnoali said it would be something that wouldn’t be hard to implement if needed.
There are some things we learned last year that we will keep in place as far as hand washing,” Carnoali said.
The three staff members are the same as last year. They are already getting ready to welcome their students back.
• Carnoali will be teaching fourth through sixth grade.
• Ashley Stutzman will teach prekindergarten and kindergarten.
• Lisa Montoya will teach first, second, and third grade.
“One thing about a small school is that we are very family oriented,” Carnoali said. “When we have this many kids, people look at us as a family. Our theme this year is ‘In All Things,’ which comes from a verse in Colossians.”
This summer the main projects for the school were painting the classrooms. Half of the school has already been painted, and two full-classrooms will be painted by the time students come back to the building in August.
Other construction includes cleaning the parking lots and laying rock down for the groundwork. Outside gardening and upkeep is something the school has been working on over the break.
By mid-September, the school is hoping to have a new storage building. It will be used for PE equipment.
Carnoali said her main goal is to keep working on marketing and enrollment. She said she wants people to know who they are, and that they are a Christ-centered school.
Following the theme this year, the staff said they hope to do an all-school trip to the zoo since the aspect of creation is also included in the meaning.
“I think we’re most excited for our kids to have a normal year,” Carnoali said. “Our kids did great last year with masks, but we want to be able to go on field trips and be outside with the community.”