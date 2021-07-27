Hampton anticipating successful school year

Last fall, a new animal management class was started at the school. They have a pen of cattle behind the school where the students can see the animals. The school hopes to expand the pens this year.

“The program makes our beef booster program self-sufficient,” Herzberg said. “We’ll have our animals back there, and then we will process those same animals to provide beef to our students.”

The school is adding a new English Language Arts curriculum for its K-8 students as well. Staff said they are excited to start their new lessons.

One other new method that is being added to the school is “Apptegy,” which will allow the school to rebrand their website. The new technology will create an app where parents and families can access everything from the school in one location.

“We are very excited about this opportunity and how it will increase communication between the school and our families,” Herzberg said.

So far, the district has not run into as many challenges setting up for the school year. Herzberg said she hasn’t heard as many concerns.

“I hope that anxiety isn’t as high when we come back this year,” Herzberg said. “I want to keep kids healthy and make sure they have a positive learning experience.”