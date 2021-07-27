Hampton anticipating successful school year

HAMPTON -- Hampton Public Schools plans to start their 2021-2022 academic year on August 11 with around 185 students from pre-school to high school.
At the end of the school year last year, the elementary students were able to participate in their field day. Students held an art show, and kindergarten students were able to practice learning colors with Kahoot.
Some of the other projects in the school were with the second through fourth graders. They worked on what they called the “Ozobot.” The junior class dissected frogs, third graders made a life-size line plot, and fifth and sixth grade worked on their Greek gods.
The Hampton School District is getting ready to welcome another new year of learning to students and families.
Superintendent of Hampton Public Schools, Holly Herzberg said there are currently no requirements for masks or vaccines. However, if cases start to escalate, then the school will follow their Return to School plan.
There are two new teachers this year:
• Tahya Jerabek- Kindergarten
• Megan Kemptar- K-12 Art
Over the summer, there wasn’t any major construction. The high school building and the south building connected to it received a new roof earlier in the summer, but nothing else is currently in progress.
Last fall, a new animal management class was started at the school. They have a pen of cattle behind the school where the students can see the animals. The school hopes to expand the pens this year.
“The program makes our beef booster program self-sufficient,” Herzberg said. “We’ll have our animals back there, and then we will process those same animals to provide beef to our students.”
The school is adding a new English Language Arts curriculum for its K-8 students as well. Staff said they are excited to start their new lessons.
One other new method that is being added to the school is “Apptegy,” which will allow the school to rebrand their website. The new technology will create an app where parents and families can access everything from the school in one location.
“We are very excited about this opportunity and how it will increase communication between the school and our families,” Herzberg said.
So far, the district has not run into as many challenges setting up for the school year. Herzberg said she hasn’t heard as many concerns.
“I hope that anxiety isn’t as high when we come back this year,” Herzberg said. “I want to keep kids healthy and make sure they have a positive learning experience.”