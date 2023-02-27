According to Cody Thomas, public relations director for the state patrol which is assisting, “the investigation began at approximately 12:45 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 26, when the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call at a residence at 502 Carnahan Street in Marquette. Inside the home, deputies found a deceased woman, identified as Angela Adams, 49.

“Investigators learned that Adams had been with her husband, Jeffrey Adams, Saturday evening, but he was not at the home when authorities arrived to investigate the incident,” Thomas said. “A short time later, Jeffrey Adams arrived at the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office to turn himself in. He was arrested by Nebraska State Patrol investigators. Investigators have determined that the incident began with an argument, during which Jeffrey Adams struck Angela Adams multiple times. Jeffrey Adams then left the home.”