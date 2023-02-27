AURORA – The Hamilton County Attorney’s office, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department and the Nebraska State Patrol are currently investigating a suspected homicide in Marquette.

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, the victim was found on Sunday, Feb. 26.

The Nebraska State Patrol, which is assisting the sheriff’s department, has taken a suspect into custody.

Cody Thomas, public relations director for the state patrol, said the names of all involved are being withheld at this time, pending notification of the victim’s family.

More information will be made public at a later time.