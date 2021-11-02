 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Halloween in Henderson
0 comments
featured

Halloween in Henderson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HENDERSON – Henderson’s Downtown Trunk Or Treat was a huge success this year, despite cooler temperatures and cloudy skies. Fortunately, no slushy snow was part of the equation as the Henderson Chamber-sponsored event got underway.

The downtown Halloween party consisted of groups, families and individuals setting up their treat displays that families could walk up to.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

There was a vehicle transformed into a “pirate ship,” as well as an exciting display of “Children of the Candy Corn” which was manned by live scarecrows.

The attendance was amazing, say participants. The event started at 4 p.m., and already by 5 p.m., some of the “trunkers” were nearly already out of candy and treats.

The Henderson Fire Department had a free “Holloweenie roast” at the station, offering free hot dogs, chips and drinks – as well as a warm place to sit down while dining.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Whale sharks have teeth on their eyeballs

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News