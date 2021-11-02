Halloween in Henderson

HENDERSON – Henderson’s Downtown Trunk Or Treat was a huge success this year, despite cooler temperatures and cloudy skies. Fortunately, no slushy snow was part of the equation as the Henderson Chamber-sponsored event got underway.
The downtown Halloween party consisted of groups, families and individuals setting up their treat displays that families could walk up to.
There was a vehicle transformed into a “pirate ship,” as well as an exciting display of “Children of the Candy Corn” which was manned by live scarecrows.
The attendance was amazing, say participants. The event started at 4 p.m., and already by 5 p.m., some of the “trunkers” were nearly already out of candy and treats.
The Henderson Fire Department had a free “Holloweenie roast” at the station, offering free hot dogs, chips and drinks – as well as a warm place to sit down while dining.