 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

Hail storms ravage York County

  • 0
Storm between Henderson and York.jpeg

This picture was taken by Ariel Walker of the Tuesday night storm, between Henderson and York.

 Photo provided by Ariel Walker

YORK COUNTY – Two rounds of large hail and damaging winds moved savagely through York County Tuesday night, leaving behind more destruction on the heels of last week’s massive hail storm.

Reports Wednesday morning were that crops spared by last week’s storm were completely wiped out Tuesday night by the latest severe weather. Fields were wiped clean in the Waco area and there was heavy structural/plant damage inside the city limits of York. The extent of damage is still being assessed.

Many homes in York had broken windows and siding damage, and there were dozens of vehicles throughout York that had broken windows as well.

Gardeners found themselves without a plant to speak of as most yards were damaged to the point it doesn’t appear anything was ever planted at all.

This story will be updated throughout the day as more information is received.

If readers have photos they would like to submit, please send them to melanie.wilkinson@yorknewstimes.com.

People are also reading…

0616 Giant hail stones.jpg

These hail stones were gathered up in York, after the massive hail storms hit Tuesday night.
Broken car window.JPG

Windows were broken out of vehicles in random places throughout the city of York.
Broken windows .JPG

A lot of residents found broken windows when the sun came up Wednesday morning.
Garden no more.JPG

Most gardens in the area looked like this Wednesday morning, after hail shredded all the plants.
Marigolds shredded.JPG

All the plants in the line of Tuesday night’s destruction were destroyed throughout the area.
Siding holes.JPG

There was a lot of siding damage in York County, as holes were drilled into the sides of buildings by the waves of hail.
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

US officials confirm Biden to visit Saudi Arabia, meet MBS

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News