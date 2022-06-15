Hail storms ravage York County

YORK COUNTY – Two rounds of large hail and damaging winds moved savagely through York County Tuesday night, leaving behind more destruction on the heels of last week’s massive hail storm.

Reports Wednesday morning were that crops spared by last week’s storm were completely wiped out Tuesday night by the latest severe weather. Fields were wiped clean in the Waco area and there was heavy structural/plant damage inside the city limits of York. The extent of damage is still being assessed.

Many homes in York had broken windows and siding damage, and there were dozens of vehicles throughout York that had broken windows as well.

Gardeners found themselves without a plant to speak of as most yards were damaged to the point it doesn’t appear anything was ever planted at all.

This story will be updated throughout the day as more information is received.

If readers have photos they would like to submit, please send them to melanie.wilkinson@yorknewstimes.com.