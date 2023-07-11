A major hail storm swept through eastern York County Monday evening. The village of Waco took a heavy beating, which forced residents to take part in clean up Tuesday morning.

There were countless reports of high wind gusts, quarter size hail and heavy rain.

Significant damage was seen south of Waco at the travel center, as well as, Double Nickel campground where RV’s were tipped, power lines were down and there was significant damage to the fencing around the playground and pool area of the campground. There were no reports of injury.

Jeff Stoy, Double Nickel Campground owner said, “We should be up and running by the end of today(Tuesday). We had it worse last year. This, here, is mostly cosmetic damage. We estimate there is at least $5,000 worth of damage, but that’s nothing compared to previous years. This is our busiest time of the year, we can’t afford to be closed.”

Chris Farley, Waco Village Maintenance crew member said, “Our fire department tended to at least a half a dozen semis or more that flipped on the interstate.”

Corn and bean fields were both shredded, which will decimate the harvest if not replanted as reported by area farmers. The streets of Waco were covered in debris and branches. Vehicles were also dented from the hail.

Waco residents Gary and Deb Bredenkamp, living on the north side of town, reported how they lost power from 9 p.m. to midnight. The powerful winds had brought down their neighbors’ trees and sent branches flying into the Bredenkamps’ backyard.

Deb said, “I prayed ‘Please Lord, you can take out my trees but you can’t take out my windows.’”

Gary, who farms ground south of Waco, had most of his dry land flattened by last night’s storms. Waco residents including the Bredenkamps are concerned for storms that may come yet this week.

Regarding rainfall, Farley said, “We had people report anywhere between 2.5 to 3.5 inches of rain.”