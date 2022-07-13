Hail repair work active following storms

YORK – It’s pretty hard to drive down a street in York and surrounding communities and not see a roof being re-shingled, house being re-sided, dent and glass repair being offered.

Following the recent hail storms that hit the area, there is plenty of damage and a lot of companies willing to do the repair work.

City officials continue to offer information to help protect homeowners and businesses from scams. They said, “When companies come knocking or calling to offer to repair your roof or siding, check the city website’s list of registered contractors to see if they are registered with the city. If so, they will have proof of insurance with the city.

“Also be sure to require the contractor to submit a building permit to the city for roof, siding or window work,” the city administration continued. “Request a copy for yourself so you also have a record of their commitment of work to be completed. Touch base with your insurance agent for other helpful tips to ensure that you get treated fairly as you repair your property.

“If you are interested in providing hail damage services in the City of York, use the resources on the city website or stop by city hall to register as a contractor,” says the city’s public works department. “Registration requires proof of insurance and, where applicable, proof of licensure. Also, all hail damage projects require a City of York building permit. The permit forms can be found on the city website. Call (402-363-2600) or email publicworks@cityofyork.net with questions.”