Guilty pleas entered in multi-drug case

YORK – Guilty pleas entered in case involving the possession/delivery of multiple controlled substances, including prescription drugs, methamphetamine and cocaine.

This past week, in York County District Court, Trenton Graham, 41, of Aurora, Colorado, pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of a controlled substance. In return for his guilty pleas, one count of delivery, one count of possession and one count regarding having no drug tax stamp were amended/dismissed.

According to court documents, the deputy stopped Graham for speeding on Interstate 80. During a criminal history check, the deputy learned Graham has a history of drug-related crimes.

When he was questioned about his travel plans, the deputy said Graham was very nervous. The deputy also said in court documents that Graham told him there was a small amount of cocaine in the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies found a glass vile in the center console containing a white powdery substance, which field tested positive as cocaine. They also found a baggie of cocaine and a $20 bill that had cocaine residue on it.

While questioned, Graham told deputies there were drugs inside a safe in the trunk and he agreed to give them the code, according to court documents. Inside the safe, they found a baggie of methamphetamine, a baggie of marijuana, several small bags with white residue and crystal-like substances, a tooter straw, 14 units of Oxycontin, 14 pieces of Adderall, seven dosages of Propranolol Hydrochloride, six dosages of Hydroxyzine Hydrochloride, six units of Ziprasidone Hydrochloride and three units of Gabapentin.

It was noted in court documents that Graham’s criminal history includes convictions for cultivating marijuana, driving under the influence and several charges pertaining to possession and use of controlled substances.

He faces a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision for each of his three convictions.

Sentencing has been set for Feb. 27.