Guilty plea entered in York County meth case

YORK – William Campbell, 38, of Denver, Colo., has pleaded guilty in a case where he received a plea agreement regarding the possession of methamphetamine.

The case against Campbell began when his motorhome was pulled over by a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department on South Lincoln Avenue.

During a consensual search of the vehicle, deputies found a brown leather bag in a storage area over the dining table. In the bag was a glass vial containing a white crystal substance that field tested positive as methamphetamine. They also found multiple glass pipes, which are used for smoking methamphetamine.

He was initially charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a Class 4 felony, but that was amended to one charge of attempted possession of a controlled substance, which is a Class 1 misdemeanor.

Sentencing has been set for Sept. 12.