Guilty plea entered in meth, ecstasy and DUI case

YORK – A 30-year-old Wisconsin man has pleaded guilty to two charges involving his driving under the influence of drugs and being in possession of ecstasy and meth in York County.

Ira Bell of Milwaukee appeared for a change of plea in York County District Court before Judge James Stecker.

This case began when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department stopped Bell’s vehicle for speeding and a traffic violation on Interstate 80.

According to court documents, the deputy could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle and his drug dog, Justice, alerted to the presence of narcotics.

During a probable cause search of the vehicle, deputies found 39 containers of various quantities of marijuana, as well as tablets of ecstasy and methylenedioxymethamphetamine.

Bell submitted to a series of standardized field sobriety tests with the deputies saying they felt he showed signs of impairment. Court documents also indicate Bell admitted to using both ecstasy and marijuana prior to being stopped.

He was initially charged with and pleaded not guilty to the following counts: possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; driving under the influence, a Class W misdemeanor; possession of one ounce to one pound of marijuana, a Class 3 misdemeanor; and failure to appear, a Class 4 felony.

This past week, those charges were amended to attempt of a Class 4 felony, which is a Class 1 misdemeanor, and first offense DUI, also a misdemeanor. He pleaded guilty to both counts.

Sentencing will take place Oct. 5.