Gubernatorial candidates participate at forum, in York

YORK – Seven of the 12 candidates running for the office of Governor of Nebraska participated in a forum Sunday, held at the Holthus Convention Center, before about 200 attendees.

The event was hosted by several organizations, including Moms for Liberty, Nebraskans for Founder’s Values, Convention of States – Nebraska, Nebraska Shooters and Sowers of Liberty.

The candidates in attendance were Republican Michael Connely, Republican Lela McNinch, Republican Theresa Thibodeau, Republican Troy Wentz, Republican Charles Herbster, Republican Breland Ridenour and Libertarian Scott Zimmerman.

Not in attendance were Democrat Carol Blood, Republican Donna Carpenter, Democrat Roy Harris, Republican Brett Lindstrom and Republican Jim Pillen. All the others were also invited, as this was intended to be an all-inclusive forum regardless of party affiliation.

The event was moderated by Susan Littlefield of Nebraska Rural Radio. The questions were asked by members of the hosting organizations.

With the candidates being given time to introduce themselves and have three minutes to respond to questions, the gubernatorial forum itself lasted about 3 ½ hours.

Prior to the gubernatorial forum, a movie called “Mind Polluters” was shown, and there was a presentation titled as a “Christian Heritage Constitutional Lecture.” Following the gubernatorial forum, there were forums for candidates running for the offices of Nebraska Secretary of State and Nebraska Attorney General.

Connely told the crowd, “I’ll introduce myself as the scary old Marine Corps Sgt., who’s not politically correct.” He said his agenda was about “following the constitution to the letter” and “if elected, on my first day, I will say to the legislature that if you have a secret vote (at the start of the legislative session) I will have you arrested.” Connely described his life experiences as working in many different fields and himself as a staunch Republican.

McNinch began her self-introduction “in the spirit of trust and transparency” with disclosing Connely is her brother, “but we come to you as different people.” She explained how she grew up in York, graduated from York College, got her degree from the University of Kearney and then entered the profession of corrections, working a number of years at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women. She continued working in corrections and eventually in the education sector.

Thibodeau, who is a sitting member of the Nebraska Legislature, talked about her history of working in the arena of human resources, first for Werner Enterprises and later as a consultant for multiple companies. In 2014, she started an early learning center and in 2017 was appointed to the legislature. She said as a mother, she is very concerned about “what’s happening in our schools,” as well as having concerns about high taxes being paid by small businesses.

Wentz described how he is a farmer, as well as a “jack of all trades.” He said he wants to “change our property tax formula so it’s a size system rather than being based on fair market value as it is right now.”

Herbster told the crowd, “America is in trouble because we lost our moral compass.” He applauded the efforts of the host groups and said he would be “a champion for Nebraska” and a worker toward remedying their concerns.

Ridenour talked about his background working in the technology field. “I bring a background of being a leader and my principles are based on the word of God and the Constitution. I am also running because I’m tired of seeing government officials who lack honesty and common sense and forget it is the people who run this state and this country. Politics is all about working with people. I will continue to fight for your rights and liberties.”

“I’m the Libertarian candidate,” Zimmerman told the group. “I’m just a regular dude. I got frustrated and thought I’d stop complaining and do something. I’m a full-time teacher and will continue to travel across Nebraska, to listen to the people. The governor has a responsibility to listen to the people. The party’s over, it’s time to do the work.”

The issue of Critical Race Theory in Nebraska schools was addressed with all the candidates saying they were against such curriculum.

McNinch said she found a better solution in “identifying the greatest of all people, regardless of gender, race, etc. Let’s celebrate the greatness of everyone. We need to embrace our differences and lift each other up.”

Thibodeau pointed out that Nebraska already has an approved American Exceptionalism curriculum that is not being taught “and there need to be creative ways to make sure divisive curriculum cannot happen in our schools. As governor, I plan to listen to everyone.”

“A lot of people do not like CRT and don’t want it in the schools,” said Wentz.

“Going forward, whoever gets elected as governor, their job is to lead the state and fight against federal overreach because it’s coming like a tsunami,” Herbster responded. “In Nebraska, as in every other state, we need to get creative and look at if we even need a state board of education. We need to teach our kids (about the constitution) or we will lose our country and out states. We need someone with a backbone of steel, someone like Donald J. Trump, who will fight like hell to protect our state, our rights, and our constitution. I will do that.”

“We do have to work with our state board of education and we can’t just write that board off as much as I’d like to,” Ridenour said. “I would work with them in an effort to work with our local school boards. We have to work together. America was founded on God and we need to bring prayer back into our classrooms and have the Pledge of Allegiance said every day. We need leadership. We must have a governor who speaks out and be unapologetic.”

“CRT is a hot issue,” said Zimmerman. “We’ve all talked about how out of control our over-dependence is on our federal government. Let the parents decide what and when their kids learn. We have watched the standardization of education. It is time for Nebraska parents to take control and we have to remove politics from education.”

“We already have laws on the books that are not being enforced and we need the feds out of our schools,” Connely said. “We need to bring these decisions back to the local level. Regarding CRT, the first time I saw it was in a 1940s Nazi propaganda magazine – they want to control us all.”

The candidates were asked to simply answer yes or no regarding whether or not they would take money from the Nebraska Teachers Union for their campaigns. All of them said no.

The candidates were also asked about the many issues facing the ag industry in Nebraska – including President Biden’s 30x30 initiative, supply chain shortages, higher farming costs and property taxes. What’s the number one issue facing producers in the state?

“Being a farmer, property tax is the worst thing,” Wentz said. “That’s my number one thing. High property tax is killing us.”

“Property tax reform is in my top three (priorities),” Herbster said. “This issue can be fixed and we have to encourage people to come here and stay here. Why in the world don’t we let students from surrounding states come here and get in-state tuition? We have to do things to draw people here. I’m big time in support of community colleges and teaching our kids trades. China is coming after our ag and food technology and we have to do something where China and our adversaries can’t buy one more acre of land period.”

“Property tax is a big issue,” Ridenour said. “The 30x30 situation is ludicrous. The federal government wants to control the people and their food sources. We know that’s what is happening and it needs to stop.”

“Regarding 30x30, if I’m governor, I will shut it down and it will be gone. This federal overreach is a problem. We need to put the power back into the hands of the states,” Zimmerman said. “And yes, property tax is an issue. I also want to see a reduction in spending. Nebraska has some of the most beautiful land in this country. We have an amazing state and amazing people and we have to take back our control.”

“The number one issue is property tax, so stop spending so much,” Connely said. “And our obnoxious inheritance tax needs to be gone immediately. I think we need it in our constitution that foreign investors cannot buy up our farm ground. And as far as 30x30, when I was in school we were warned about the pending Ice Age. And I think any case of eminent domain has to be approved by the legislature.”

“We need to use our land for agriculture, for production and livestock,” McNinch said. “We need to use our water for irrigation. And we need to be careful not to accept 30x30. We need to encourage more farmer cooperatives with beef production and processing and we need to lift restrictions on some crops like hemp.”

“A big threat is federal government overreach,” Thibodeau said. “30x30 threatens the backbone of our state. I was proud that the resistance to Biden’s 30x30 started here in Nebraska. The farmers and ranchers are responsible for a great percentage of our economy and then they get hit by big property tax bills – it is very important to focus on property tax.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.