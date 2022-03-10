Gubernatorial candidate forum to be held in York

YORK – A forum featuring candidates running for governor, Nebraska attorney general and Nebraska secretary of state will be held in York on Sunday, March 20, at the Holthus Convention Center.

This forum is being sponsored by the Moms For Liberty, Nebraskans For Founders’ Values, Convention of States, Nebraska Shooters and the Sowers of Liberty.

An all-day agenda of events is being planned with the governor’s candidate session to start at 3 p.m.

At noon, organizers will be showing the movie, “Mind Polluters.”

At 2:15 p.m., there will be a “Christian Heritage Constitutional Lecture.”

The gubernatorial forum will start at 3 p.m.

Then, at 6:30 p.m., there will be a forum for candidates running for state attorney general. The forum for candidates running for Nebraska secretary of state will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Organizers say this will be an inclusive forum in which all the registered candidates (of all party affiliations) have been invited. They say most candidates for these offices have confirmed attendance.

Susan Littlefield of Nebraska Rural Radio will be the moderator of the event.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.