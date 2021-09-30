Groundbreaking held for York's new solar power generation field

GRNE presented the bid chosen by the City of York – Vincent added they also are the contractors/developers for other such projects with NPPD.

“We have the greatest of confidence in their ability and are excited to work with them,” Vincent added.

“This is a great afternoon, to celebrate a project that really is close to people’s hearts,” said York Mayor Barry Redfern. “We started talking about this in 2019 and this would not be happening without NPPD and all the work they have done. I appreciate the great working relationship the city has had and continues to have with NPPD. Not only will this project generate electricity from solar power, NPPD will also be able to have educational programs out here. And this space, out here – what a good use of ground. We at the city are 100% behind it.”

GRNE’s CEO, Jess Baker, noted they are a Nebraska-based company “and we are very much tied to and invested in the state. We employ a lot of Nebraska folks. We want to thank NPPD and the City of York, this has all been very positive and we are excited to get started. And the positive community backing is encouraging as well.