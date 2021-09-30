Groundbreaking held for York's new solar power generation field

YORK – It was quite fitting that the sun was brilliantly shining and there were near-record high temperatures as gold shovels were used to turn dirt during a groundbreaking ceremony for the new solar energy generation field at York.
The location is on unused ground on the landfill property.
A number of people were on hand to mark the beginning of this project – a project that has been in the works since 2019 when the Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) and the City of York began working together toward this end goal. Joining city officials and staff members for the groundbreaking were officials and staff from NPPD, members of the GRNE team which is the contractor/developer for the project, York Ambassadors and interested citizens.
NPPD’s Craig Vincent said construction of the project will begin in the next few weeks, with the goal to have the solar field operational by the spring of 2022.
This solar field, said NPPD board member Wayne Williams, “will generate enough electricity to serve the equivalent of approximately 300-400 homes when the sun is shining.”
NPPD already has several such solar generation fields in the state – the first was in constructed in Venango (located in Perkins County), Vincent said. There are two in the Scottsbluff area and one in Kearney. He said there are projects underway in Ainsworth and Norfolk. Now there is also the project in York. Vincent added that NPPD is currently working with another community which is considering such a project as well.
GRNE presented the bid chosen by the City of York – Vincent added they also are the contractors/developers for other such projects with NPPD.
“We have the greatest of confidence in their ability and are excited to work with them,” Vincent added.
“This is a great afternoon, to celebrate a project that really is close to people’s hearts,” said York Mayor Barry Redfern. “We started talking about this in 2019 and this would not be happening without NPPD and all the work they have done. I appreciate the great working relationship the city has had and continues to have with NPPD. Not only will this project generate electricity from solar power, NPPD will also be able to have educational programs out here. And this space, out here – what a good use of ground. We at the city are 100% behind it.”
GRNE’s CEO, Jess Baker, noted they are a Nebraska-based company “and we are very much tied to and invested in the state. We employ a lot of Nebraska folks. We want to thank NPPD and the City of York, this has all been very positive and we are excited to get started. And the positive community backing is encouraging as well.
“This site will power 400-600 homes and the panels will cover this entire grassy area,” Baker said, gesturing to the big open space in the southwest corner of the vacant area of the landfill property. “We look forward to bringing in crews in the next couple of weeks.”
Williams spoke of the value of having localized energy and thanked all the key players who got the project started and moving along. He said he also appreciated that NPPD and the community is receptive to solar power as an energy source now and into the future.
Turning dirt for the ceremonial groundbreaking were Mayor Redfern, Baker, Williams, Vincent, NPPD’s Pat Hanrahan and York City Administrator Sue Crawford.
The Sunwise Community Solar program was developed by NPPD to partner with its retail communities and facilitate the development of utility scale solar facilities in locations where there is interest and suitable sites, Vincent said. “Community solar is a way for community members to purchase solar energy without having to install rooftop panels on their homes. Solar subscribers can buy different amounts of solar energy based on their annual electricity usage.”
It was also noted, in materials provided by GRNE Solar, this solar field will span over 17 acres and the annual energy produced is equivalent to reducing 5,523 tons of carbon dioxide.