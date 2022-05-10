Groundbreaking held for construction of fiber-optic network project in York

YORK – Construction of ALLO’s 100% fiber-optic network in York began on Monday and a groundbreaking ceremony was held to mark the significance of this project.

After working with the city to complete the necessary agreements, ALLO has partnered with contractors to begin building the fiber-optic infrastructure.

Throughout the various stages of construction, residents and businesses will receive advance notice by mail of necessary work that will take place in yards and easements. The ALLO team might knock on doors to explain the process and answer questions.

Representatives of the company said “ALLO’s fiber investment will establish a world-class connection in York. The all-fiber network will provide businesses, residents and governmental entities with exceptional internet, TV and phone solutions.

During Monday’s groundbreaking event, which was attended by ALLO representatives, city government officials, representatives of the York County Development Corporation and York Chamber of Commerce, as well as the York Ambassadors, Dave Miller (from ALLO) said the company is “super excited to be in York.

“One thing we look at when embarking on these types of projects is the relationship the community has with the city,” Miller said. “And then we look at the relationship we can have with the city and the community – York checks all those boxes. Our goal is to make Nebraska one of the most connected states. We are a fiber to premises provider, which means this will be available to all residences and businesses. We are still working on a location for a storefront in York, hiring local employees and supporting local school and community programs.”

Miller said underground construction has started in York and the company’s goal is to have the York project completed by this time next year. He said the company will communicate timelines as the project progresses.

In a press release, ALLO President Brad Moline expressed his enthusiasm for the start of construction in York. “ALLO is very excited to develop York as a gigabit city. ALLO’s fiber infrastructure will future-proof businesses and residents for years to come, and we look forward to seeing the impacts of providing next-generation technology to this community.”

