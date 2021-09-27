Groundbreaking ceremony to be held for York's new solar project

YORK – Representatives of Nebraska Public Power District, the City of York and Solar Developer GRNE will hold an official groundbreaking event for the York Community Solar project located at 1214 Road 15 (York landfill), north of York.

The groundbreaking event is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 4 p.m. and will kick off construction of the 3.2 megawatt facility. When the facility is fully operational, it will generate enough electricity to serve the equivalent of approx. 75-100 homes when the sun is shining.

“We’re excited to be a partner on this project that expands access to affordable renewable energy in our community,” says York City Administrator Dr. Sue Crawford.

The project was given the green light by the York City Council in 2019.

This project will not cost the city any money.

York Mayor Barry Redfern said during the most recent council conversation about the project, “This is a terrific win/win by putting it out on landfill lane that is not being used. I also want to say a big thank you to NPPD.”

The solar developer for this project is GRNE Solar, based out of Lincoln. The site is projected to be fully operational in the spring of 2022.

In the event of inclement weather, a ceremonial groundbreaking will be held at the same time at the York City Auditorium.