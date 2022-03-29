Ground to be broken for Peyton Parker Lane Playground

YORK – The day will finally soon arrive that so many people have been anxiously waiting for – the official groundbreaking for the Peyton Parker Lane Playground.

A groundbreaking event will take place at 10 a.m., on Saturday, April 9, at Mincks Park.

York Parks and Recreation Director Cheree Folts will welcome everyone, with members of the group who spearheaded and fundraised for the project addressing the crowd as well.

Everyone in the public is encouraged to attend.

The idea for the Peyton Parker Lane Playground was born in March of 2020 and despite a pandemic, local parents and volunteers raised $1 million in a mere 16 months or so.

There is still a need for about $100,000, but as the group previously ordered the equipment and have paid for the bulk of the project (thanks to mostly local donations), the groundbreaking can take place and construction can begin.

This project will result in the creation of Nebraska’s largest all-inclusive playground, which will measure 22,000 square feet.

The all-inclusive playground will be named in the memories of Peyton and Parker Hoffman and Lane McDaniel.

Eric Crouch from Crouch Recreation and Unlimited Play are the contractors for the playground, as they specialize in this type of work.

Construction is expected to be in full swing by the beginning of May.