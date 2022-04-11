Ground broken for Peyton Parker Lane Playground

YORK – A groundbreaking ceremony was held Saturday, April 9, for the Peyton Parker Lane Playground at its future location at Mincks Park.

Many attended the event, despite cool and windy conditions – as this was a much anticipated moment after two years of planning and fundraising.

Eric Crouch spoke to the crowd, as his company will be overseeing the construction, which is expected to start in May. He told the committee members, donors and city representatives this is the biggest playground project he’s done to date and he’s been in the business for 18 years.

“This is not just another project,” Crouch said. “It touched our business and it touched my heart. This will be a destination. I think people are going to come from out of state to visit this playground.”

This project will result in the largest all-inclusive playground in Nebraska. Every single inch, every single play feature, will be easily accessed by all people regardless of their physical abilities.

The dream began in March of 2020 when a group of local parents and interested people got together to pursue such an undertaking. The project was named in memory of Peyton and Parker Hoffman and Lane McDaniel – all three touched many people during their short lives, despite their physical challenges.

In just 16 months, $1 million was raised – mostly through local donations – and the equipment was ordered late last year.

Crouch said he hopes to have a grand opening of the playground yet this summer – but makes no promises due to all the first-ever design innovations, supply and transportation issues, etc.

The very large all-inclusive playground will be located north of the family aquatic center.