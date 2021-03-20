Grotz clan a shining example of family farm continuity

Harkening to prior generations, it was Grandpa Waldron who dug the second-ever well in York County … by hand down to a death-defying 130 feet. The family described how one brave man would be lowered down with a shovel. Each bucket he filled was lifted out using tractor power. How did the poor soul at the bottom of the hole protect himself? By holding the blade of the shovel over his head. That was it.

That very well remained in use, said Duane, until 1992 when it was finally taken off line and filled in.

From such beginnings fraught with danger, York County, though much smaller than many in Nebraska by size, developed into the county in which the most irrigated acres in the state are to be found.

As Duane’s boys grew up there were beef cattle endeavors and Tyler, especially, liked to feed cattle.

What keeps the Grotzs so unwavering in their dedication to farming? A deep and abiding, shared faith for one. “We embraced the faith handed down from the Waldrons,” explained Daniel, and unabashed passion to enjoy a rural lifestyle together for another.