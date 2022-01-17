 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gresham woman pleads not guilty to meth possession, willful reckless driving
YORK – Danielle L. Root, 35, of Gresham, has pleaded not guilty to a Class 4 felony – possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) – which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision. She has also pleaded not guilty to driving under suspension, a Class 3 misdemeanor; willful reckless driving, a Class 3 misdemeanor; and possession of one ounce or less of marijuana, a Class 3 misdemeanor.

Root’s arraignment was held this past week in York County District Court.

According to court documents, the case began when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol on Highway 34 near Road Q.

In his affidavit, the deputy says he saw a vehicle heading east which appeared to have a taillight out. As he turned around to catch up to that vehicle, he said the vehicle rapidly turned north onto Road R and then the driver accelerated at a high rate of speed. The radar display said the driver was going 86 miles per hour, in a 50 mph zone.

The deputy initiated his emergency lighting and his siren, and the vehicle came to a stop in a residential driveway on Road 7.

The driver was identified as Root. The deputy said during a search of her person, officials found concentrate cannabis and a pipe.

It was then confirmed that her driver’s license was suspended.

The deputy’s narcotics detection canine, Justice, alerted to the presence of narcotics.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies say they found methamphetamine, four baggies of marijuana, another pipe, a bong and some concentrated cannabis.

A review of her criminal history shows prior convictions for delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, obstructing a peace officer, theft, bad checks, driving under suspension and two convictions for possessing more than one ounce of marijuana. It was also noted she had just completed a term in jail of 180 days in relation to her most recent conviction of possession of a controlled substance and obstructing a peace officer. It was also noted she has a history of failing to appear.

District Judge James Stecker set a jury trial date for late April.

