Gresham woman accused of meth possession

YORK – Danielle L. Root, 35, of Gresham, has been formally charged with a Class 4 felony – possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) – which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision.

The case has been bound over to District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending.

According to court documents, the case began when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol on Highway 34 near Road Q.

In his affidavit, the deputy says he saw a vehicle heading east which appeared to have a taillight out. As he turned around to catch up to that vehicle, he said the vehicle rapidly turned north onto Road R and then the driver accelerated at a high rate of speed. The radar display said the driver was going 86 miles per hour, in a 50 mph zone.

The deputy initiated his emergency lighting and his siren, and the vehicle came to a stop in a residential driveway on Road 7.

The driver was identified as Root. The deputy said during a search of her person, officials found concentrate cannabis and a pipe.

It was then confirmed that her driver’s license was suspended.