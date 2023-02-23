YORK – The Gresham community is making big improvements in their town and they will be receiving some assistance in their volunteer-based endeavor with a $15,000 York County Visitors Improvement grant.

Tony Cain, representing the Gresham community, and Bob Sautter, director of the York County Visitors Bureau (YCVB), met with the York County Commissioners this week to talk about the project and request the funds.

The Visitor Improvement Fund is money generated by the lodging tax receipts collected in the county. No property tax dollars are put into this fund and the dollars are strictly used for projects that will help draw visitors to this county. The YCVB Board members review the grant applications and makes recommendations to the county commissioners who ultimately decide what projects will receive funds.

Sautter explained how the application was made by the Village of Gresham for funds toward the construction of a park pavilion.

“Our board approved $15,000 to help with construction,” Sautter said.

“This will result in a new pavilion in our park,” Cain said. “We are looking at a full project cost of about $26,000. Our fundraising campaign has been going on since Thanksgiving and we have about $5,300 there. Then, we had a fundraising event about a week ago and grossed about $9,400 (with expenses to come from that figure). So we will need the remainder, about $15,000 would be great. We are renovating the entire park area, with a new playground, new grass, new sidewalks, all done with volunteer work. We think this would be a great addition. We have about 500 people in town each year for the firemen’s picnic and car show and we already have it booked for a family event in the future so now we have to build it.”

He said the two-acre park area is one block east of Gresham’s Country Store. He said the old basketball court will be utilized for the pad of the pavilion and then the basketball court will be relocated to the area of the old tennis courts.

The resulting structure will measure 30x40 feet.

Commissioner Daniel Grotz asked if the $26,000 figure included the cost of labor. Cain said that figure will be “pretty close” for the cost of materials and equipment rental (in building it) and the labor will all be done by volunteers.

“The YCVB Board did meet and the figure of $15,000 is what we sent along to be presented,” said Commissioner Randy Obermier, who sits on the YCVB board as a representative of the county. “Some people on the board wanted to see a higher number for the grant, some wanted to see a lower number. This is where we came to in the middle and this is the figure being presented. But remember, this board decides the amount and if the grant should happen. Also, we participated in funds for their earlier gazebo project, if you recall. Gresham is working hard to clean up their community and they are in front of us today with that purpose. There are funds for it. Right now, there is $228,000 in there. We have a payment of $100,000 that still needs to go to the Peyton Parker Lane Playground.”

“There is an allocation of $6,500 that goes to the fairgrounds project and there is a balance for Wessels, where we are hearing they will probably need more, and there is a $25,000 allocation for the Yorkshire Playhouse over a 2-year period,” Sautter said, also adding the county collected a record amount in lodging taxes last year -- $400,000.

“And this year is pretty much right on track for that same amount, so there should be plenty of funds for this,” Sautter concluded.

“They have done pretty good in raising the funds,” Commissioner Grotz said. “How does it work if the project comes under the projected cost? How does that work? Are we just approving an amount of do they present you with receipts?”

Sautter said yes, they will present the YCVB with receipts as the project gets underway and then the grant is paid out as a reimbursement. “If the board approves this grant, it means we will go up to $15,000 and not exceed that amount.”

All the commissioners voted in favor of the $15,000 grant from the visitors improvement fund for the pavilion project in Gresham.