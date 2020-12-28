Gresham man sentenced to probation for assault

YORK – Thomas A. Jones, 30, whose address is listed in court documents as both Gresham and Crete, was initially charged with third degree domestic assault (enhanced to a felony because of a previous conviction) and five counts of committing child abuse negligently without injury.

Charges were reduced as part of a plea agreement and this past week he was sentenced to three years of traditional probation for third degree domestic result.

According to court documents, the case was investigated by the York County Sheriff’s Department after they were contacted by a woman who said she was assaulted by Jones in Gresham.

Court documents indicate that the woman called them during the early morning hours of Jan. 26, to report the alleged assault. She said she had driven herself to a location in Lincoln and the investigating deputy asked her to come to the sheriff’s department in York.

According to court documents, the woman arrived at the sheriff’s department at 3 a.m., and the investigating deputy said the woman had an eye injury as it was turning black and was swollen. It is also documented that the woman had a red and swollen left cheek.

The woman told investigators that Jones grabbed her by the hair and dragged her, and then punched her in the face with a closed fist.