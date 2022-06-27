Gresham man pleads not guilty to meth-related charges

YORK – Shawn Grant, 41, of Gresham, has pleaded not guilty in a case involving the alleged possession of methamphetamine.

His arraignment was held in York County District Court.

According to the affidavit filed with the court, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department “made contact with Grant and Michael Vandecoevering who were in an outbuilding on a property on Ella Street in Gresham.”

The deputy said he determined the matter at hand was civil in nature.

Later, he was contacted by a woman who was allegedly receiving threatening online messages and she believed Grant was behind them.

The woman said she had a protection order in place.

Later, Vandecoevering was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence of drugs. During that arrest, deputies found a ziploc bag containing methamphetamine. During that investigation, deputies say Vandecoevering indicated he saw Grant using methamphetamine in the garage and he could describe the pipe used to smoke it. Vandecoevering also admitted to smoking methamphetamine with Grant and to furnishing the methamphetamine for Grant.

A search warrant was served to search outbuildings at a property on Ella Street, which was executed by deputies and troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol.

During the search of the property, law enforcement officers allegedly found a glass pipe with white and black residue (methamphetamine). The affidavit says he also admitted to sending the messages to the woman and using methamphetamine.

It is noted in court documents that Grant’s criminal history shows a conviction for attempted possession of methamphetamine.

Initially, he was charged for intimidation by phone which was later dropped.

His charge now is possession of a controlled substance which he has denied.

A jury trial has been set for late fall.