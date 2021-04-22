 Skip to main content
Gresham man pleads not guilty to fourth DUI charge in a 9-month period
Gresham man pleads not guilty to fourth DUI charge in a 9-month period

YORK – Justin Christie, 22, appeared for arraignment this past week in York County District Court (via teleconferencing from Butler County where is currently being held) in a case in which he is accused of his fourth offense of driving under the influence in a 9-month period.

Presiding over Christie’s arraignment proceedings was Judge James Stecker.

According to court documents, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular duty on Highway 69 when he allegedly saw Christie drive onto the shoulder of the highway.

A traffic stop was initiated and the deputy says in his affidavit he could smell alcohol coming from the vehicle.

It was determined that Christie had a revoked driver’s license.

According to court documents, a preliminary breath test was administered and it allegedly indicated a blood alcohol level over the legal limit.

The deputy notes that Christie’s criminal history includes convictions of driving under the influence on May 20, 2020; Sept. 9, 2020; and Oct. 21, 2020.

The charge against Christie is a Class 2A felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison upon conviction.

A jury trial has been scheduled in the matter for July 27.

