YORK – Benjamin Rhodes, 20, of Gresham has changed his plea in a case where he was accused of fleeing from York County Sheriff’s deputies.

He earlier pleaded not guilty but this week pleaded no contest.

According to court documents, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on routine patrol on Highway 34, near Highway 69. The sheriff saw, as they turned onto Highway 69, a pickup with no license plates.

The deputy says in the affidavit that the pickup turned on to Road 16 and slowed down. The deputy started to initiate a traffic stop by activating his emergency lights, but the pickup accelerated rapidly and ran from the deputy at a high rate of speed.

The deputy pursued the pickup on Road 16, into Seward County, at estimated speeds of 75 mph on gravel roadway. Court documents indicate Rhodes, who was the driver, “continued to accelerate, and failed to stop at a stop sign, turned north and traveled away at a high rate of speed. (The deputy) pursued the pickup at speeds between 90 and 100 mph. (The deputy) observed flames coming from underneath the pickup and (shortly afterward) came to a stop.”

Rhodes was placed under arrest and his passenger, Nate Shafer, was arrested because he had a warrant in York County.

According to the affidavit, Rhodes told the deputy he fled “because his vehicle had no insurance and Shafer had a warrant. Rhodes admitted to driving over 90 mph during the pursuit.”

Rhodes was charged with flight to avoid arrest, a Class 4 felony, and willful reckless driving, a Class 3 misdemeanor.

Now that he is convicted, he will be sentenced on June 15.