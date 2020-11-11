Gresham man gets probation, ordered to pay restitution in theft, tax fraud and evasion case

An audit of the fuel company showed they were at least 28,000 gallons short of clear diesel fuel.

The investigator also says in his report that “Jensen was the driver that oversaw the reports regarding the diesel fuel. That when it came up short he told the clerical accounting staff not to be concerned with it, that there is always shrinkage involved in this diesel fuel and it’s going to fluctuate.”

Investigators say that “during the time of February 1, 2016, and April 15, 2019, Curt Jensen has evaded tax and filed false individual tax returns, failing to report his true and accurate income on the individual income tax returns to the State of Nebraska. The loss to the State of Nebraska for state income tax is $6,117 for tax years 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, and $13,748 including penalties and interest.”

And they said further that Jensen “with the intent to evade a tax liability, filed a false individual income tax return, failing to include all income from the sale and theft of motor fuel from (his employer).”

The charges were eventually amended down to the six misdemeanors, to which Jensen pleaded no contest.

This week, Judge James Stecker sentenced Jensen to five years of traditional probation.

Terms of the probation include that he has to pay $5 a month (for a total of $300) for chemical testing fees; he must pay $25 a month (for a total of $1,500) for programming fees; and he must pay $13,787 in restitution to the Nebraska Department of Revenue. He was also sentenced to three 30-day stints in jail – but those are dated a year, two years and three years into the future and can be waived by the court if he is found to be in compliance with the terms of his probation.