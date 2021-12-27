 Skip to main content
Gresham man gets jail and probation in case involving fourth DUI in nine months
YORK – Justin Christie, 22, of Gresham appeared for sentencing this past week in York County District Court in a case in which he was initially accused of his fourth offense of driving under the influence in a 9-month period.

Presiding over Christie’s sentencing proceedings was Judge James Stecker.

According to court documents, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular duty on Highway 69 when he saw Christie drive onto the shoulder of the highway.

A traffic stop was initiated and the deputy says in his affidavit he could smell alcohol coming from the vehicle.

It was determined that Christie had a revoked driver’s license.

According to court documents, a preliminary breath test was administered and it indicated a blood alcohol level over the legal limit.

The deputy noted that Christie’s criminal history includes convictions of driving under the influence on May 20, 2020; Sept. 9, 2020; and Oct. 21, 2020.

The initial charge against Christie was a Class 2A felony, which carried a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison upon conviction.

That was later amended to a Class 3A felony.

He was sentenced to a term of three years of probation; a $1,000 fine; 90 days in jail with credit for 56 days already served; and his driver’s license was revoked 15 years.

