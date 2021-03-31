 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gresham man charged with fourth DUI in nine months
0 comments

Gresham man charged with fourth DUI in nine months

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Courthouse Stock 1

YORK – A case has been bound over to District Court in which a Gresham man is accused of his fourth offense of driving under the influence in a nine-month period.

A felony charge of driving under the influence with three prior convictions has been filed against Justin Christie, 22.

According to court documents, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular duty on Highway 69 when he allegedly saw Christie drive onto the shoulder of the highway.

A traffic stop was initiated and the deputy says in his affidavit he could smell alcohol coming from the vehicle.

It was determined that Christie had a revoked driver’s license.

According to court documents, a preliminary breath test was administered and it allegedly indicated a blood alcohol level over the legal limit.

The deputy notes that Christie’s criminal history includes convictions of driving under the influence on May 20, 2020; Sept. 9, 2020; and Oct. 21, 2020.

Arraignment proceedings are pending in District Court.

The charge is a Class 2A felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison upon conviction.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories March 31

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News