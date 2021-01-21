Gresham man charged for having samurai sword, tomahawk, war hammer

The deputy said he asked Rognirhar about other knives in the vehicle and Rognirhar pointed out another knife the deputy could otherwise not see and also disclosed he had a sword behind his driver’s seat.

During a search of Rognirhar’s person, the deputy said he retrieved the knife he had seen in the sheath, which was a knife with a blade length of 3 ¼ inches. He also had a pocket knife on him.

A search of vehicle, the deputy said, uncovered a samurai style sword behind the driver’s seat – the blade length was 27 inches.

In the same area as the sword, the deputy said he found a weapon which consisted of a long handle with a metal mallet and pick on the end.

He said he also found a tomahawk with a 4 1/4 –inch blade, which was allegedly located in the bed of the pickup truck.

And the deputy said a knife with a wooden handle was found in a different box in the bed with a blade length of 5 ½ inches.

The deputy says further, in court documents, that upon an online investigation of the manufacturer of the weapon with the metal mallet and pick end – it is advertised as a “tactical survival hammer, a defense war hammer head.”