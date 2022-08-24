Gresham man changes plea in drug, weapon case

YORK – Travis Patchin, 40, of Gresham, has pleaded no contest in a case where he has been charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and carrying a concealed weapon, a Class 1 misdemeanor.

Patchin was the driver of a pickup pulling a trailer when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department pulled him over for traffic violations in the area of East 19th Street, just west of Delaware Avenue in York.

During the stop, county canine deputy, Justice, alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

Prior to a search of the vehicle, the deputy says in court documents that Patchin pulled a cigarette package out of his pocket which contained methamphetamine.

A search of his pickup also led to the discovery of a fixed blade survival style knife with a camouflage handle. The knife was in a sheath and was located on the dashboard directly in front of the driver’s seat. The knife had two bladed sections, the first measuring about five inches in length, the second being about 2 ½ inches long.

Also located was a container with white methamphetamine residue.

Patchin is prohibited from having any weapons of any kind in his possession because he was convicted of attempt of a Class 2 felony in York County on Jan. 12, 2015 and attempt of a Class 4 felony in Otoe County in November of 2021. Both cases involved the possession of methamphetamine.

He was initially charged with possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, a Class 3 felony, but that was amended to the concealed carry offense, which is a Class 1 misdemeanor.

Sentencing has been set for Oct. 20.