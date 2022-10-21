Gresham Fire Department ready to save lives with new extraction equipment

GRESHAM -- Having the quickest and most reliable safety tools can make a difference when it comes to saving the lives of others. That’s why the Gresham Fire Department bought $25,000 worth of extraction equipment. The equipment is all battery-powered without any cables attached and is “a lot quieter” as mentioned by fire Chief Reggie Rafert.

Rafert said, “It took a couple of years of planning and seeing what we like and what we needed it. We’re always keeping our equipment updated and up to standards. In case if anyone calls, we have the right tools to do the job.”

The purchase was made from money raised at their Gresham Fireman’s Picnic.

“We were lucky enough to have the funds to do it this year. We’ve been planning on it for a while and saving up,” said Rafert.

The fire department does training monthly. In August, their members did some training on rural water supply, pump operations, house advancement, and search and rescue.

Rafert said this year they had a busy spring as a result of how dry it was. They received 52 calls, over half of their calls being related to field and grass fires.

With 30 members including 16 emergency technicians, Gresham Fire Dept. gets the job done, and they get the job done in a professional, timely manner.

Rafert said, “We’re very fortunate and lucky, and we want to keep that going. We’re always looking to add new members, making sure we can continue to be a good, volunteer service fire department.”