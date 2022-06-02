Gresham draws a crowd at firemen's picnic

Gresham kicked off Memorial Day weekend with their annual Fireman’s Picnic Saturday morning. The Picnic is a big attraction for locals and those from afar.

The celebration began with the fireman’s horseshoe tournament on Saturday. During the day, there was a community fun run, tractor drive and their major firemen’s water fight. The town wrapped up the day with the Gresham Alumni Banquet.

Sunday was packed with great food and entertainment as people from all over joined to participate in Sunday’s activities. Sunday began with a community church service hosted by the Gresham Presbyterian Church.

The fun of the celebration included the “The Big Horn” Car and Tractor Show, barnyard pedal pulls, Nebraska Lottery Spin and Win, and the grand parade in the afternoon.

Throughout the Sunday, the youth and their families snacked on Sprockets Famous Freedom Dogs and Kona Ice snow cones which were fitting for the humid day. In between the barnyard pedal pulls and grand parade, savory ice cream was served by the Gresham Community Club.

With celebrations all taking place on Elm Street, children did not have to walk too far to enjoy the bouncy houses held at the community park. For the adults, a competitive corn hole tournament was held.

It was certainly a day to remember, but the party did not stop there. In the evening, 417 people were served at this year’s Gresham Fireman’s Windsor Loin Barbeque. The delicious loins that were served were from Rolling T’s Custom Kitchen owned by John and Angela Tonniges of Gresham. Then, the Mojo Filter Band provided music at the Big Horn Beer Garden.

The weekend’s festivities finished with a Memorial Day Military Service and big pancake breakfast afterwards.