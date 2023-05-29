Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The annual Gresham Fireman’s Picnic returned on Saturday in downtown Gresham, kicking off Memorial weekend. Festival goers from all across the state came to gather and enjoy the longstanding tradition of the Fireman’s Picnic.

The weekend’s festivities began with a horseshoe and pickleball tournament at the Gresham Fire Station. For the runners, a 3-mile fun run/walk took place with the starting line at Gresham Library. Tractor enthusiasts revved up their engines and chugged along down Gresham for the Big Horn Tractor Drive. A water fight was also held by the Gresham Fire Department.

Sunday was a full day of activities, opening with a community-wide worship service. Following the service was the 12th annual car and tractor show hosted by the Big Horn Bar.

Larry Reifschneider, a car enthusiast from Lincoln brought his 1932 Ford Hybrid Roadster to town. The car, fire truck red, sported two flags in the front to remind others not to forget what this weekend is all about.

Reifschneider said, “This is our first time coming here, but won’t be our last. It was fun to drive my roadster here and it’s going to be fun to drive it back.”

Food trucks, bouncy houses, and kiddie pedal pull was available for the young ones as the adults competed in the Big Horn Cornhole Tournament followed by a grand parade. Sunday’s activities wrapped up with a Fireman’s Windsor Loin Dinner with all the fixings and live entertainment by the Mojo Filter Band. All funds raised at the dinner went to Gresham’s Fire Department.