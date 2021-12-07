Gresham cattleman retires after 35 years in the industry

GRESHAM -- After 35 years of running a cattle business, Terry Tonniges, age 75 from Gresham, is ready for his next chapter in life. Over the years, Terry developed a love and passion for his family operation and it all started at a young age.
Terry grew up in York until he was a junior in high school. He then helped his parents build a home on a farm south of Gresham and attended Gresham High School where he played basketball.
His favorite activity of all time was 4-H. In 4-H, he was actively involved with showing beef cattle.
Tonniges said, “I’ve always been around farm animals including cattle. My family developed a commercial herd into full-blown, all registered cattle.”
After graduating high school in 1964, he studied for a couple of years at college and did basic training in the Nebraska National Guard. Then, he went on to work as a salesman for Ralston Purina in the Polk and York markets. He worked as a salesman for 53 years.
His wife Sherry said, “Terry loved cattle and by working at Ralston, Terry was able to work with cattle every day.”
With his integrity and dedication, he was hired as a district manager and beef specialist. “Our district team had won 12 out of 18 years eligible for GSAB (General Sales Advisory Board). We traveled to places like Hawaii a couple of times, and we had a lot of fun together,” Tonniges said.
He said his favorite part of working at Purina was getting to know all the people.
“Nothing is more true than Terry being a people person,” said Sherry. “Terry lives by building lasting relationships and connections with others. Whether he was working in the hot seat as a district manager or running his own operation in Gresham, Terry loved to work with people and cattle.”
Tonniges now resides on the same farm he grew up on, with Sherry, after buying it from his parents in 1988. They are excited to see what the future holds for them.
In October of 2020, Terry retired from Purina Mills.
Then last month, he had his final dispersal sale of their cattle which marked the end of his career in the cattle industry.
Terry said, “This is it. We’re going into the fourth quarter of our lives and we want to spend more time together doing things we want to do. It’s a demanding lifestyle when you have baby calves.”
Sherry and Terry said they plan on visiting their daughter, Nicci Williamson in Phoenix. They’ll spend more time with their son, Chad and family too. Terry also looks forward to attending more Nebraska baseball games and visiting some of the MLB parks around the country.
Sherry said, “I think it’s going to take time to find a groove, find where we want to be, and what we want to do. Terry had such a wonderful calf crop this year, but it’s time we went out on our terms so then he can feel good about the dispersal.”
Terry said he was fortunate for the people he got to meet along the way and the people he got the chance to work with during his career. Terry and Sherry would like to give a thank you to Trevor Naber, Jake Ruth, and their son Chad Tonniges who have helped with the growth of their businesses. Naber and Ruth helped the Tonniges change from just using their sale ring for cattle sales to also using an online sale. Chad too has been an integral part of T-T Cattle.
Sherry said, “Chad helped with marketing, genetics and loved a good cattle sale. He always had an eye for the good ones.”
Although Terry’s career in the cattle industry is coming to a close, Terry’s friendships and the relationships he has built along the way will continue to flourish.