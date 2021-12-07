Gresham cattleman retires after 35 years in the industry

He said his favorite part of working at Purina was getting to know all the people.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Nothing is more true than Terry being a people person,” said Sherry. “Terry lives by building lasting relationships and connections with others. Whether he was working in the hot seat as a district manager or running his own operation in Gresham, Terry loved to work with people and cattle.”

Tonniges now resides on the same farm he grew up on, with Sherry, after buying it from his parents in 1988. They are excited to see what the future holds for them.

In October of 2020, Terry retired from Purina Mills.

Then last month, he had his final dispersal sale of their cattle which marked the end of his career in the cattle industry.

Terry said, “This is it. We’re going into the fourth quarter of our lives and we want to spend more time together doing things we want to do. It’s a demanding lifestyle when you have baby calves.”