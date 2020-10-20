 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gresham burglary being investigated
0 comments

Gresham burglary being investigated

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
York County Sheriff's Department

GRESHAM -- The York County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary that occurred on October 18 at 11:57 p.m. at the Gresham C-store Highway #69. York Crime Stoppers is seeking information regarding the individuals that were involved. An unknown male suspect damaged two glass doors, gaining entry into the Gresham C-store. After entering the store, the suspect jumped over a service counter and fled on foot. The estimated damage is $1,500. York Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $250 for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individuals involved. Contact the York Crime Stoppers with any information at 402-362-2999

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News