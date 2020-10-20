Gresham burglary being investigated

GRESHAM -- The York County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary that occurred on October 18 at 11:57 p.m. at the Gresham C-store Highway #69. York Crime Stoppers is seeking information regarding the individuals that were involved. An unknown male suspect damaged two glass doors, gaining entry into the Gresham C-store. After entering the store, the suspect jumped over a service counter and fled on foot. The estimated damage is $1,500. York Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $250 for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individuals involved. Contact the York Crime Stoppers with any information at 402-362-2999