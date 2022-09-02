Greisy Snider found her perfect career at YMS

YORK – Folks who find life work to which they are perfectly suited are remarkably fortunate.

There may be no better example than the love, mentoring, friendship and education Greisy Snider lavishes upon every student in her job at York Middle School.

A native of the Dominican Republic, she married Tom Snider of McCool Junction some 20 years ago. The family still resides at McCool.

Snider wears many hats at YMS: library supervisor, study hall assistant, youth advocate, cheerleader and more. Much more.

“I do lots of stuff around here,” she said with her ever-present smile.

One duty she performs for Spanish speaking students and their families at both the middle and high schools is as a translator.

Principal Kenny Loosvelt said this prize staff member plays an enormous role in communication between the school and families, especially parents who speak little or no English. Even for bilingual students whose moms and dads speak only Spanish, Snider is the language bridge that helps everyone understand each other and stay on the same page. It’s an ability that works to incalculable benefit in the education of bright young minds.

“She can connect with kids (that) we can’t connect with,” says YMS principal Kenny Loosvelt. “She is super valuable” to the student body and staff “for many reasons,” he said.

Loosvelt said Snider always, “Comes to work with a smile on her face. She is always eager to learn and willing to learn, anything we ask her to do.”

For Snider’s part, asked to describe the best part of her job she thought a moment and answered, “The best is helping kids. Kids need confidence. When you treat kids really nice they like it.”

Clearly they do.

“They love me,” she said, face shining with pride. “In the morning they are happy to see me.” With a twinkle in her eyes above an impish grin she added that, when she passes out candy, they love that, too.

While acknowledging middle school age is a special human demographic that can present erratic and mysterious behavior, “They are still good. They are great kids.

“When the sixth graders come to the middle school” for the first time in seventh grade, “I am happy to meet them, to get to know all the faces and names.”

A typical day begins at 7:30 and wraps up at 3:30 p.m. or perhaps a bit later, but they always pass quickly.

“My day goes fast around here. It’s always busy. I love working with the staff, too. They are nice people,” Snider said.

Does she get her summers off? “Yes,” she exclaimed. “I love it!”

Calling his many-talented colleague “amazing,” teacher Stephen Sautter said Snider, “has a great ability to help kids on a daily basis. Greisy is very dependable with kids and the staff here,” he added.

He, like Loosvelt, praised her unique skill at using language to forge bonds with non-English speaking families to endless benefit in giving those students the best education and opportunity for success possible.