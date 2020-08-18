For 25 sultry summers, the Green team has collected dozens of tons worth of food and logged many, many miles on their red wagon – all to benefit Blue Valley Community Action of York County.
In conjunction with KOLN/KGIN’s Can Care-A-Van, the family of Sheila, Dale and Stan Green hits York’s pavement to help those in need. “We go door-to-door and do this every year,” Sheila said. Last year the family collected 4,814 pounds of food. The 2020 round of collections totaled over 5,600 pounds alone, matching their previous record. The 5,600 pounds includes $2,330 in monetary donations. “That kicks it up quite a bit,” Stan said. Monetary donations equal double the pounds, Stan said.
Stan said he wasn’t sure how much food they have donated to BVCA’s Can Care-A-Van efforts over the course of their 25 years, but BVCA of York Director Elizabeth King was willing to make a guess. “If I were to throw out a very appropriate guess for number of pounds collected over 25 years, it might be somewhere between 75,000-100,000 pounds of canned goods and monetary donations, quite possibly even more.” King said. “That’s certainly nothing to sneeze at.”
The Greens weren’t sure what to expect this year. “We were kind of concerned with COVID-19,” Stan said. The sultry summer heat didn’t help matters either. “They didn’t even get to half the places they wanted to,” Stan said. There are plans to visit even more York neighborhoods next summer’s round.
Even considering the reduced number of the Green’s stops, King said this year made an especially big impact on BVCA’s Can Care-A-Van campaign. The York Can Care-A-Van total was 6,348 pounds, counting the Green’s massive contribution. “It saved the day,” King said.
“The time and energy required to go door to door to collect canned goods and monetary donations from York area neighborhoods and businesses is an incredible gift,” King said. “So many families throughout York County share in this blessing.”
Things weren’t always easy for the Greens themselves, Sheila said. “Blue Valley [Community Action] helped us out, so now we’re giving back,” Sheila said. Sheila and her brother Dale came up with the project 25 years ago.
“When we came to York we didn’t have much,” Stan said. “Since [BVCA] helped us, they [Sheila and Dale] wanted to start doing something for them.”
To ease the Green’s effort, a few years ago they were gifted a shiny red wagon, named “Green’s Can Care-A-Van Wagon” to tote the goods. As for getting the food to BVCA, over the course of 25 years, Stan’s ability to lift the thousands of pounds of food collected has become limited. “Jayson Shepherd did all the lifting,” Stan said. “I can’t do it – not at 81 with heart problems.”
Stan said Shepherd had quite a workout this year. “He was pretty tired. He lifted over 2,000 pounds that day.”
Blue Valley Community Action has needed volunteers like the Green’s and Shepherd more than ever this summer, since the thrift store – a major source of income for BVCA – was closed for several months. Dedicated volunteers and donors like the Green’s play a pivotal role in BVCA of York serving its community, King said.
“They are our heroes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.