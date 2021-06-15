Great White, .38 Special bring nostalgic rock to Milligan

MILLIGAN – The annual June Jubilee in Milligan did not disappoint this year as thousands poured into the small Fillmore County town for a night of nostalgic music.

The band, Forgotten Highway, started the show before Jack Russell’s Great White got the crowd moving with some of their hits like “Once Bitten, Twice Shy.”

Headliners .38 Special returned to the stage in the Centennial Garden in Milligan after performing at June Jubilee in 2016. Starship was scheduled to perform this year but due to the injury of one of their band members they had to back out of the commitment. .38 Special stepped in and entertained the crowd once again performing their hits, “Hold on Loosely,” “Rockin’ Into the Night,” “Caught Up in You,” “Fantasy Girl” “and “Back Where You Belong.”

The band came out for two encore performing both “Chain Lightnin’” and “Second Chance.”

Saturday’s activities included a softball tournament, car show, sand volleyball and a rib cook off before High Heel performed.

The main attraction on Sunday was the grand parade, with its theme “Twice the Fun in 2021.”