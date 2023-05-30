Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

I am sitting in Gresham watching my daughter practice softball. We travel clear to Gresham from north of I-80. Changes in the rural landscape has meant consolidations of schools, dwindling of rural populations and yes, it even means more softball and baseball teams must combine to make everything work. As I sit here, I also consider a question one of my neighbors asked me, “I heard you were putting on an event in Seward in June. What’s it all about?”

That’s a good question and one that I can answer, because it’s an event more than a decade in the making. When I left my position as regional reporter at the York News-Times, my career path took me to serve a mission, Epworth Village at the time. These two professional roles began to enhance my view of rural, a view that has expanded after working for a global seed company, the state’s largest ag organization, and finally starting an entrepreneurial endeavor of my own with co-business partner, Del Ficke. We started the Graze Master Group to bring people together. It’s a group of friends that is growing every day – friends and professionals we trust, who represent a strong rural network, people who care and also have valid concerns about the future of our farms, ranches, rural communities, and natural resources. They are people who come armed with solutions and collaborative, open minds.

So, to answer my neighbor’s question: we want to bring together people who care and bring an optimistic vision to agriculture. We know we aren’t alone in caring, and we know we don’t have all the answers. That’s why, after consulting across the nation and portions of the world, we are coming back to our roots with the best we have to offer – real people with real experiences. We’re hosting in Seward because that is where the Ficke family hails from and we wanted to be able to showcase what’s going on in dryland country. There’s no better place to show the great need for conserving our water resources and the creativity and innovation it takes when facing these issues than on soil that has no aquifer underneath. We also have irrigators presenting at the conference who know their resources are not infinite and that we need to have wise prudence when considering areas where wells are running dry.

Those are some of the many reasons, too lengthy to include in this article, why you are all invited to this event. We would be honored if you would join us and we literally need everyone who eats there, because that is how important agriculture is – it’s the foundation of every other endeavor we pursue – from business, to education, to healthcare and more!

The Graze Master Group will present: Historic Roots for Agriculture’s Future, June 28-29, 2023, at Harvest Hall in Seward, Neb. located at the Seward County Fairgrounds. The two-day workshop will include farm tours, a host of presenters, and two keynote speakers – Dr. Nick Ward, president of Ward Laboratories and Indiana regenerative farmer, Jason Mauck of Mauck farms/owner and CEO of Munsee Meats, Inc.

Event topics will include everything from how to reduce chemical and nutrient inputs, increasing farm profitability, soil health, soil/water/feed testing, biological ag inputs, rotational grazing, new developments in hybrid corn, rural development, rural health issues, financial planning, water quality/conservation, and more! There will also be tours of Ficke Cattle Company by Del Ficke – co-founder of the Graze Master Group and Brian Brhel’s regenerative farmer near Denton, Neb.

Other event speakers include Nate Belcher – Hybrid 85, Vance McCoy – Triple Creek Cover Crops, Dr. Jamie Gustafson – Iraqi Veteran and Small Business Promoter, Emily Estes – Cultivated Legacy Consulting, Kirk Peterson and Vance Heyer – Peterson Asset Protection Group, Pastor Christopher Maronde – The Lutheran Institute of Regenerative Agriculture, Dr. Don Coulter – Pediatric Cancer Research Group/University of Nebraska Medical Center and Gary Peters – “Stronger” The Jacob Peters Story as well as members of the leadership team at Agoro Carbon. View complete event agenda, register, and learn more about the Graze Master Group at: www.grazemastergroup.com/events. All of us have something to contribute to the future of the rural areas we love. Working together is what it’s about.