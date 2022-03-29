Grappling for girls, varsity bowling coming to YHS

YORK – In two unanimous votes the board of education added wrestling for girls and bowling to the list of activities offered at York High School.

Both additions were made Monday night after presentations by YHS activities director Tyler Herman.

Herman told the board 111 teams were registered last year for girls’ wrestling in Nebraska with more than 700 athletes in all. Eight of the nine Central Conference schools now offer the sport for girls, he said.

Thirty-three states now sanction the sport, which is experiencing remarkable growth nationwide. Five colleges in Nebraska, including York College, are among 100 in the country that offers wrestling to women.

Herman explained that girls will only wrestle each other, both in practice and competition, at schools with an NSAA-sanctioned team for them. Girls can still wrestle on a boys’ squad as is the case now, but only if their school does not have a girls-only team.

In the attempt to gauge interest, Herman surveyed girls grades 5-8 and 9-11.

Of 72 responses at the high school, seven came back ‘yes’ and 33 ‘maybe.’ The numbers at the middle school were eight ‘yes’ and 27 ‘maybe.’

“We have had some girls working out already” in anticipation the sport has a future at YHS, he said.

Herman told the board this past season, the first for sanctioned girls’ wrestling in the state, a two-day state tournament was folded into the boys’ event in Omaha. Given the startling growth of wrestling for girls, however, it appears inevitable sheer numbers will require a separate state championship for them on a different weekend.

Last year girls were divided into four districts from which the top three wrestlers qualified for state. The girls wrestled in a single class regardless of school size and there were 10 weight classes. That is fewer than the boys; however this year’s plan is to have 14 weight classes, each with a 16-girl bracket at state. That is four more than the brackets of 12 used this year.

The two state tournaments before the NSAA took over last season were held at York High School under auspices of Nebraska State Wrestling Coaches Association.

For at least the coming season, Duke girls will be coached by the four paid/two volunteer staff that is place now. If numbers grow as they have everywhere else, separate coaching for girls is likely.

Herman said he reached out to York College to see if any female wrestlers there would be interested in helping get girls established as a volunteer coach. One Panther, he said, has shown great interest.

As to bowling, YHS has participated in unified bowling for a number of years. Combining students with disabilities and their high school peers has been successful and rewarding. That will certainly continue.

What was added Monday, however, is fully-competitive, varsity bowling.

Superintendent Dr. Mitch Bartholomew noted, “Interested people have come to the board a couple times” to advocate for bowling, “but we weren’t ready. We needed some things to fall in place financially.”

Now they have.

“We feel if there’s time to add something like this it’s here,” he added.

Herman’s research shows 39 Nebraska high schools registered for bowling in 2021-2022 and – including York - five of nine Central Conference schools offer the sport. That number is two short of the seven required to stage a league championship tourney.

Locally, he said, more than 20 youth bowlers compete on club teams.

Unified bowling runs from mid-October to early December, Herman explained, and so will not conflict with the mid-December to early February varsity season.

The first-ever state tournament for both team and individual titles in Nebraska took place this past February at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln. Thirty-nine schools compete together on the same bracket.

“Right now it’s easier to qualify” because total numbers statewide are low. Be assured, however, making state will become more difficult with time and growth, Herman said.

The season, he added, is “pretty short” and therefore “fast and furious.”

The district will begin with one paid coach to work with boys and girls alike, and then see how participation evolves over time.

In another wrestling-related matter, the board kept in place an ongoing agreement with McCool Junction, which does not offer the sport, for their athletes to compete as Duke wrestlers should any choose to do so.

None have participated the past couple years, said Herman, but the agreement leaves the door open at York.

Herman said he has “reached out to the McCool AD a couple times and have heard nothing.”