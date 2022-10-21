Grant will help Child Advocacy Center develop medical clinic in York office

YORK – The organization Women Investing in Nebraska (WIN) has announced the award of a grant to the Child Advocacy Center to establish a new medical clinic at their satellite office in York.

The grant to the Child Advocacy Center is worth $92,550.

The center responds to child abuse through a team approach designed to reduce trauma, seek justice and promote hope and healing for children and their families. A key component of its service is ensuring the physical well-being of children after trauma. A new medical clinic at the York office will provide access to comprehensive medical care for all children served by the center, including those entering the foster care system.

Child Advocacy Center Executive Director Paige Piper said Women Investing in Nebraska is making a significant difference for children who are often unable to receive specialized medical attention.

“This grant will allow us to develop a medical clinic that will serve child victims of abuse and neglect in York and the surrounding counties,” Piper said. “This critical process ensures that children receive a head to toe evaluation to assess their overall health and wellness, are allowed to ask questions about their bodies and receive testing and any treatments needed to heal. We are grateful for this opportunity to provide care for the most vulnerable in our community.”

The Child Advocacy Center was founded as a nonprofit in Lincoln in 1996 and two years later began serving the community by assisting law enforcement agencies with a formalized response to cases of child sexual abuse in southeast Nebraska. In its first year it served 30 children from Lancaster County and now serves more than 1,000 children a year in its 16-county service area.

Each year the number of children the center serves has increased. This is partially due to the training and increased knowledge of child sexual assault cases and reporting laws and partially due to multidisciplinary teams seeing the value of bringing cases involving children to the center.

About 225 WIN members contributed personally to make the grants possible, and committee members reviewed proposals in a four-step process culminating in a membership vote for the two recipients (the other being the University of Nebraska-Kearney for its College Readiness for Hispanics Program). WIN’s membership is comprised of women in and outside Nebraska who, through their collective giving, address issues that matter to Nebraskans.

“WIN members continue to make a significant impact within our state, as seen in the grants we’ve been able to award this year to highly deserving organizations and projects,” WIN Chair Susan Fritz of Crete said. “Each year, we witness the great concern and support that the University of Nebraska and Nebraska’s many nonprofit organizations have for people and communities across our great state.”