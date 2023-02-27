YORK – York County has agreed to be the applicant for a $355,000 grant which, if awarded, would be used to upgrade the building housing the Four Corners Health Department in York.

This past week, the county commissioners met with Laura McDougall, director of the Four Corners Health Department, and Tom Bliss, director of the Southeast Nebraska Development District (SENDD).

Bliss explained to the commissioners, “Four Corners have been given a very unique opportunity to apply for a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). The State of Nebraska Economic Development reached out to offer some funding – COVID funds – which only a handful of entities were eligible to apply for and Four Corners is one. The grant, if awarded, would be for $355,000 to make improvements to their facility. Coming to you for this public hearing is part of the process. $10,000 would be for grant administration and $5,000 would be for construction management, as required due to this being federal money.”

McDougall said, “Four Corners is hoping to make the offices more accessible and conform to the disability act. Our ramp in front is in bad shape and doesn’t conform to the requirements. It needs to be replaced. We also need to do work on the front doors and the lobby, as well as put in four larger, accessible bathrooms. We also have 11 furnaces in that building and we need to replace nine which do not work.”

Bliss said the front doors would then have press-auto openers, which are needed to make them handicap accessible.

“I’ve been in that building on a cold day and I can tell you that you do not want to take off your coat,” Bliss added. “They do a great job and did a great job during the pandemic. Four Corners is not eligible to directly apply themselves but the county could apply” and be a pass-through for the funds. “Your activities would be improving payments. It’s a convoluted process, but that’s how it works.”

No one from the public spoke for or against the grant application.

“I strongly urge you to support this,” Bliss said to the county board members.

The board was asked to consider a memo of understanding in the matter.

York County Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier explained how McDougall had already been to the board about this last May, “and the county board was in favor, but the state dropped the ball and a grant award for this was not included in our current budget. However, our auditor has said we can run it through our inheritance fund, so we could do this. Regarding the Four Corners’ office, we really want this to stay in York. Federal dollars will require our oversight, but I think it’s worth the work to keep that office here and fix that office up.”

McDougall said asbestos removal has already taken place inside the facility.

“We will assist with this process as much as we possibly can,” she added.

York County Clerk Kelly Turner said the county attorney’s office already reviewed the memo of understanding and said all was in order.

Bliss also stressed “this is a unique situation in that it requires no local match.”

“There may be hoops to jump through as with all grants of this nature, but at the same time, it is grant money and this is an organization we want to keep here,” said Commissioner Daniel Grotz. “If we can improve that building with what’s offered, I think it’s a good thing.”

Everyone agreed to have Chairman Obermier sign the memo of understanding and move forward with the grant application process.